FACT CHECK: Is Candace Owens Starring In ‘Indoctrination Videos’ Created By Hillsdale College?

A viral video shared on X claims conservative commentator Candace Owens is starring in purported “indoctrination videos” created by Hillsdale College.

Candace Owens stars in @Hillsdale’s indoctrination videos Republicans are paying them to show in public schools 👇 https://t.co/JsGmQnrnbh — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆🌴🥥🇺🇸 (@RachelBitecofer) August 15, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is false. The clip of Owens speaking originally stems from an August 14 episode of her podcast “Candace.” In addition, Hillsdale College’s Public Relations department denied the claim via an August 16 statement shared on X.

Fact Check:

Owens discussed multiple topics, including gender identity and pedophilia, in her recent podcast episode with former kickboxer and American-British influencer Tristan Tate, according to The Jerusalem Post. Owens also spoke with Tate’s brother, Andrew Tate, in another episode, Mediaite reported.

The X video, viewed over 10,000 times as of writing, claims Owens is starring in purported “indoctrination videos” created by Hillsdale College. “Candace Owens stars in @Hillsdale’s indoctrination videos,” the video’s caption begins, adding, “Republicans are paying them to show in public schools.”

The video shows a clip of Owens making a remark about Baphomet and pedophilia. The user who originally shared the clip claims Owens’ comments were directed at Jews.

The claim is false. The clip of Owens speaking originally stems from an Aug. 14 episode of her podcast “Candace.” In the August 14 episode, Owens interviews Tate. Owens’ comment about Baphomet begins at the video’s 31:02 mark.

Likewise, Hillsdale College’s Public Relations department released a statement via their verified X account denying the claim on August 16.

“This claim is false, @RachelBitecofer,” the online statement begins, tagging the social media user who made the claim. Candace Owens has not recorded any videos for @Hillsdale and the college is not working to place such videos in schools,” it continues.

This claim is false, @RachelBitecofer. Candace Owens has not recorded any videos for @Hillsdale and the college is not working to place such videos in schools. @CommunityNotes https://t.co/YscbmxAOpN — Hillsdale Public Relations (@HillsdalePR) August 16, 2024

No evidence to support the claim can be found via the college’s website or its verified social media accounts. In addition, Owens denied her comments about Baphomet and pedophilia were directed at Jews.

“I didn’t even say Jews. This is just sloppy. I insist you make more of an effort and try not to defend pedophiles and PLEASE don’t forget to share the link to the full episode if you’re going to continually promote my work. Xx,” she wrote in a statement shared to her X account. (RELATED: No, Kamala Harris Did Not Publish A Derogatory Tweet About Barron Trump’s Friend Bo Loudon)

A spokesperson for Hillsdale College’s Public Relations department directed Check Your Fact to the Aug. 16 statement published on X when contacted for comment.