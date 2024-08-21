FACT CHECK: Did Josh Shapiro Skip The 2024 DNC?

A viral post shared on X claims Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro purportedly skipped the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC).

🚨 Obama & Biden are bouncing from the DNC before Harris accepts the nomination. PA Gov Josh Shapiro isn’t attending the DNC at all. Neither is Sen John Fetterman, among others. Don’t buy their “one big happy communist family” BS this week. Like Kamala, it’s all a big fraud — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) August 19, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is false. Multiple sources, including the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette, indicate Shapiro did attend the 2024 DNC.

Fact Check:

Shapiro is set to make a prime-time speech on August 21, day three of the 2024 DNC, according to Penn Live. Prior to his speech, Shapiro cast Pennsylvania’s 178 delegates for 2024 Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, the outlet reported.

The X post, viewed over 500,000 times as of writing, claims Shapiro purportedly skipped the 2024 DNC. “PA Gov Josh Shapiro isn’t attending the DNC at all,” the post reads. The post, shared by conservative commentator Monica Crowley, does not provide a source to support its claim.

The claim is false. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Shapiro did attend the 2024 DNC, rallying delegates from multiple states, including Florida and Arkansas, to vote for the Harris-Walz ticket.

Likewise, according to the Times of Israel, Shapiro denied that antisemitism played a role in Harris’ decision not to choose him as her running mate during an interview on the first day of the 2024 DNC. “I want to make sure you hear this from me: Antisemitism played no role in the dialogue I had with the vice president. None,” he said, according to the outlet. The Jewish Telegraphic Agency also reported on Shapiro’s remark, indicating it had been made at the 2024 DNC. (RELATED: Did Kamala Harris Make Fun Of ‘Trumpers’ And The Constitution In A Post?)

In addition, Bloomberg reporter Josh Wingrove shared a photo of Shapiro addressing the Labor Caucus at the 2024 DNC on X on August 19.

“Pennsylvania Gov. Shapiro is speaking at the Labor Caucus here at the DNC. ‘I will always have your backs,’ Shapiro says. ‘In Pennsylvania, we respect the union way of life. Let me tell you who else respects the union way of life: Kamala Harris and Tim Walz,'” Wingrove wrote.

Pennsylvania Gov. Shapiro is speaking at the Labor Caucus here at the DNC. “I will always have your backs,” Shapiro says. “In Pennsylvania, we respect the union way of life. Let me tell you who else respects the union way of life: Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.” pic.twitter.com/Sh9dHiKnn5 — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) August 19, 2024

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim Shapiro had purportedly skipped the 2024 DNC. In fact, the opposite is true. On August 20, Lead Stories reported Shapiro did attend the 2024 DNC. Furthermore, Shapiro does not appear to have publicly addressed the claim.

Check Your Fact has contacted Shapiro’s office for comment.