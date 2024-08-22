FACT CHECK: Video Of Tim Walz Dancing In Cowboy Outfit Is Edited×

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows presumptive Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz dancing in a revealing cowboy outfit.

Verdict: False

The video has been digitally altered. The original shows the face of another man, not Walz.

Fact Check:

Walz and former President Bill Clinton are expected to headline the third day of the Democratic National Convention with Pete Buttigieg and Nancy Pelosi also expected to speak the same day, according to AP News. This will mark the biggest speech of Walz’s political career, as a poll from NPR and PBS News found that 70% of voters had no impression of him after he was announced as Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ choice for vice president, Axios reported.

A Facebook video allegedly shows Walz dancing. He appears to be wearing a cowboy outfit that exposes his stomach and he holds a beer in one hand. Dollar bills appear to be poking out from the waistband of his jeans.

“Recently found Video of Tampon Tim,” the overlaid text reads.

“I knew there was something off with this guy, now it’s confirmed,” the post’s caption reads. (RELATED: Did Tim Walz’s Daughter Receive $82,000 In Student Loan Forgiveness)

The video has been edited, however. The original version was posted to TikTok in February and shows the face of a different man, not Walz. This video actually shows a man named Alejandro Casas, whose Facebook shows similar videos of him dancing.

Check Your Fact reached out to a Walz spokesperson for comment.

This is not the first time Walz has been the subject of viral misinformation. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps indicted Walz.)