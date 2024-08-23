FACT CHECK: No, Michelle Obama Did Not Wear Very Low Cut Top To The 2024 DNC

An image shared on Threads allegedly shows former First Lady Michelle Obama appearing at the Democratic National Convention in 2024.

Verdict: False

The image is miscaptioned. It was actually captured in September 2022 at the US Open’s men’s singles semi-finals.

Obama gave a speech on night two of the DNC, comparing Vice President Kamala Harris to her husband former President Barack Obama, saying “hope is making a comeback,” according to AP News. Barack Obama drew a also comparison between himself and Harris when he mentioned that he and Harris both have uncommon names, the outlet reported.

A Threads image shows Michelle Obama with her hair tied back, wearing a low-cut blue shirt with white stripes. The caption claims that this image was taken at the 2024 DNC.

“Michelle Obama just showed up at the DNC Convention,” the post’s caption reads.

This caption is false, however. The photo was taken in 2022, not 2024, and it cropped other people out to focus only on Obama. It was posted to Getty Images with the caption, “Michelle Obama, wife of former president, Barack Obama watches Frances Tiafoe of the United States against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the semi-final of the men’s singles at the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 09, 2022 in New York City.”

Photos of Obama from the 2024 DNC can also be found on Getty. She is pictured wearing a dark blue high neck top unlike the shirt she wears in the 2022 image. (RELATED: Post Showing Michelle Obama Attacking Donald Trump Is False)

Check Your Fact reached out to an Obama spokesperson for comment.