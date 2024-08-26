FACT CHECK: No, DNC Attendees Did Not Chant ‘Death To America’ During Michelle Obama’s Speech

A viral video shared on X claims 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) attendees purportedly chanted “Death to America” during former First Lady Michelle Obama’s speech.

🚨🚨”Death to America” chant heard at DNC 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/GGnEH4st8l — Phantom Shadow (@Fuknutz) August 21, 2024

Verdict: False

The original video of Obama’s speech does not feature the purported chants. The audio of the “Death to America” chants stems from a YouTube video showing Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters in California in September 2020.

Fact Check:

Vice President Kamala Harris officially accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination on the final night of the DNC, according to The New York Times. Harris is the second woman to “formally accept” the Democratic Party’s nomination for president, the outlet reported.

The X video, viewed over 60,000 times as of writing, claims 2024 DNC attendees purportedly chanted “Death to America” during Obama’s speech. In the video, Obama can be seen standing on stage at the convention. Chants of “Death to America” are audible in the background. “‘Death to America’ chant heard at DNC,” the video’s caption reads.

The claim is false. The original video of Obama’s speech does not feature the purported chants. Likewise, according to a reply to the X post, the audio of the “Death to America” chants is derived from a YouTube video showing BLM in California in September 2020. “This audio is from 3 years ago,” the social media user who responded to the X post said. (RELATED: Post Showing Michelle Obama Attacking Donald Trump Is False)

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. Obama also has not publicly commented on the claim. In addition, on August 22, Lead Stories reported the claim was false. The outlet traced the audio back to the same YouTube video of the BLM protesters.

Furthermore, the DNC has neither referenced the claim on its website nor its verified social media accounts.

The X account who shared the clip of Obama’s speech featuring the “Death to America” chants is known for posting to memes, its bio indicates.

Check Your Fact has contacted the DNC for comment.