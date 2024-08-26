FACT CHECK: Threads Video Shows Trump Warning About COVID-19 Lockdowns, Not Mpox, Is From August 2023

A video shared on Threads claims 2024 Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump gave a warning about lockdowns and election fraud in relation to Mpox.

Verdict: Misleading

The claim is misleading. The original video, shared on X by Team Trump in August 2023, shows the former Republican President warning that “left-wing lunatics” are trying to bring back COVID-19 lockdowns and mandates to “rig” the 2024 presidential election.

Fact Check:

Congo recently reported more than 1,000 new cases of Mpox, according to The Associated Press. The World Health Organization’s Europe Director Hans Kluge said Mpox is not the “new COVID,” despite the disease having been declared a “public health emergency of international concern,” Al Jazeera reported.

The Threads video, which has received over 500 likes as of writing, claims Trump gave a warning about lockdowns and election fraud in relation to Mpox.

“They want to re-start the COVID hysteria so they can justify more lockdowns, more censorship, more illegal drop boxes, more mail-in ballots, and trillions of dollars in payoffs to their political allies heading into the 2024 election, does that sound familiar?” Trump says in the video.

Trump adds that the American public “will not comply” with the tyrants who are purportedly seeking to implement these measures.

“They rigged the 2020 election, and now they’re trying to do the same thing all over again by rigging the most important election in the history of our country, the 2024 election, even if it means trying to bring back COVID. But they will fail because we will not let it happen,” he says.

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find any recent statements about Mpox from Trump on his official website or his TRUTH Social account. Team Trump also has not recently commented on Mpox, either. (RELATED: Video Of Tim Walz Dancing In Cowboy Outfit Is Edited)

In addition, Check Your Fact did not find any credible news reports to support the claim. Actually, the opposite is true. On Aug. 21, Reuters debunked the claim, indicating the video was originally from August 2023 and had been “miscaptioned.”

Check Your Fact has contacted a Trump spokesperson for comment.