FACT CHECK: Did AP News Report That Olympic Opening Ceremony Organizer Was Struck By Lightning?

Joseph Casieri | Fact Check Reporter

Joseph Casieri

Fact Check Reporter

Trending

FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Make A TRUTH Social Post Claiming He Used To Play Football With O.J. Simpson?
FACT CHECK: Viral X Video Falsely Claims Kamala Harris Was 'Too Intoxicated To Stand Up' At DNC
FACT CHECK: No, Kamala Harris Did Not Publish A Derogatory Tweet About Barron Trump's Friend Bo Loudon
FACT CHECK: Post Falsely Claims Trump Wasn't Taken To Hospital After Attempted Assassination