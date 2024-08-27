FACT CHECK: Did Oliver Anthony Send A Cease And Desist To Tim Walz?

A post shared on social media purports that Singer/Songwriter Oliver Anthony sent a cease and desist to Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz for using his music.

Oliver Anthony ordering Cease and Dissent on Tim for using his music — Monique (@Qmonique4) August 21, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical news outlet.

Fact Check:

Walz has been accused of misrepresenting his background when he first ran for Congress in Minnesota when he claimed that he received an award from the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce in 1993, Fox News reported. Barry L. Kennedy, the president of the organization at the time, confirmed that he never won the award in a letter to Walz, in which Kennedy also requested Walz no longer reference them.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports Anthony’s lawyers have called on Walz to stop using his music at rallies.

The post reads, “Oliver Anthony ordering Cease and Dissent on Tim for using his music.”

The claim is inaccurate. It stems from a satirical news outlet called America’s Last Line Of Defense. (RELATED: Claim That Harris-Walz Campaign Has Proposed 20% Sales Tax On Golf-Related Items Is Satire)

The Facebook account features a disclaimer in their bio that reads, “The flagship of the ALLOD network of trollery. Nothing on this page is real.” The Facebook account shares a link to a website called the Dunning Kruger Times that is also a satire site.

