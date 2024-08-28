FACT CHECK: No, Video Does Not Show Barack Obama In Guantanamo Bay Prison Cell

A video shared on X purports to show former President Barack Obama in a prison cell at Guantanamo Bay detention camp after allegedly being arrested on Sept. 29, 2019.

THIS IS A VIDEO OF BARACK OBAMA WHEN HE ENTER GITMO JAIL ON SEPTEMBER 29, 2019 WHEN HE WAS ARRESTED pic.twitter.com/irFkkCVGSc — VAL THOR (@CMDRVALTHOR) August 25, 2024

Verdict: False

The post is miscaptioned. The video actually shows Obama visiting Nelson Mandela’s cell in July 2013.

Fact Check:

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports to show Obama in a cell at Guantanamo Bay after being arrested. The video shows Obama wearing a blue button-down shirt and standing in a prison cell with his back towards the camera. At one point, he turns to the side, his gaze fixed on the floor and his hands in his pockets.

“THIS IS A VIDEO OF BARACK OBAMA WHEN HE ENTER GITMO JAIL ON SEPTEMBER 29, 2019 WHEN HE WAS ARRESTED,” the post’s caption reads. (RELATED: No, Katie Hobbs Was Not Hanged At GITMO)

This caption is inaccurate, however. The video actually shows July 2013 footage of Obama visiting Robben Island jail, where Nelson Mandela was held for 18 years, according to The Guardian. The Obama White House posted more footage of this visit to YouTube. During his trip, Obama wrote in the guestbook, visited several countries and announced an initiative to increase access to electricity in the sub-Saharan parts of the continent, according to BBC.

Furthermore, there are no credible news reports to suggest Obama was arrested on Sept. 29, 2019, as the post claims.



Check Your Fact reached out to an Obama spokesperson for comment.