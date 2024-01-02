FACT CHECK: No, Katie Hobbs Was Not Hanged At GITMO

A post shared on social media purports that Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs was killed at Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp.

Verdict: False

The claim is baseless.

Fact Check:

An X post purports Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs was hanged at Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp. The post shares a photo of Hobbs with a description of her alleged death.

“Katie Hobbs Hanged at GITMO December 27,” the post reads. “Convicted felon and former Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs received an early Christmas gift Friday morning. She was hanged before a coterie of officers who had arrived at GITMO to witness her final breath.”

The claim is inaccurate. The claim stems from a satirical news outlet called Real Raw News. The “about section” self identifies as parody. The disclaimer reads, “This website contains humor, parody, and satire.”

Hobbs continues to be active on her social media accounts. There has been no press releases from the governor’s office related to any arrest. (Did The Marines Arrest The Assistant Defense Secretary?)

This is not the first piece of misinformation surrounding a politician has been spread online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim a post shared evidence of Hillary Clinton being a reptile.