FACT CHECK: Threads Post Falsely Claims Kamala Harris Is Using Nazi Slogan, ‘Strength Through Joy’ For Her Campaign

A post shared on Threads claims Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris is purportedly using the Nazi slogan, “Strength through Joy” for her 2024 presidential campaign.

Verdict: False

The slogan neither appears on Harris’ 2024 campaign website nor her verified social media accounts, and there is no other evidence to support the claim.

Fact Check:

Harris raised $82 million during the recent Democratic National Convention, according to USA Today. Harris has also raised $540 million since launching her 2024 presidential campaign, the outlet reported.

The Threads post claims Harris is purportedly using the Nazi slogan, “Strength through Joy” for her 2024 presidential campaign. “Strength through Joy was the Nazi party slogan. [It is also] Kamala Harris and [the] DNC’s convention slogan. They aren’t even trying to hide it,” the post, which does not include a source to support its claim, reads. The claim also circulated on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, where it has garnered over 9,000 views as of writing.

The claim is false. The slogan is neither referenced on Harris’ 2024 campaign website nor on her verified social media accounts. In addition, Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, has not publicly used the slogan.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. Actually, the opposite is true. On August 26, Reuters reported the claim was false, indicating there was no evidence to suggest Harris used the Nazi slogan for her 2024 presidential campaign. Besides Reuters, Snopes also debunked the claim. (RELATED: Did Kamala Harris Back Out Of A Debate Scheduled For Sept. 4?)

According to Wikipedia, “Strength through Joy” was the slogan for the Kraft durch Freude or the “Nazi-operated leisure organization in Nazi Germany.”

Although the claim made via the Threads post is false, joy has been a theme in Harris’ campaign. The Vice President has “brand[ed] the Democratic ticket as ‘joyful warriors,'” according to The Associated Press.

Check Your Fact has contacted a Harris spokesperson for comment.