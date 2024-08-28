FACT CHECK: No, USA Today Did Not Report About The Church Of Satan Thanking Olympic Organizers

Anna Mock | Fact Check Reporter

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows a report from USA Today about the Church of Satan allegedly thanking Olympic organizers for the “magnificent opening ceremony.” 

Verdict: False

USA Today did not report this. Additionally, the Church of Satan made a post on X confirming that it did not thank Olympic organizers.

Fact Check: 

The husband of Tara Davis-Woodhall, who earned Olympic gold in the women’s long jump, will be competing in the Paralympic Games which begin on Wednesday, according to NBC News. Hunter Woodhall, a double amputee, will compete in the men’s 100-meter T64 and the 400-meter T62, the outlet reported.

A Facebook video claims USA Today reported on the Church of Satan allegedly expressing gratitude to Olympic organizers for the 2024 opening ceremony. The video shows Satanic imagery and USA Today branding as a narrator makes the claim.
The video includes text that reads, “The Church of Satan thanked the organizers of the Olympics Games for the magnificent opening ceremony.”
It goes on to claim that Peter H. Gilmore, high priest of the Church of Satan, thanked the organizers and called the ceremony “a celebration of epicureanism and freedom from an entrenching divinity.” He also allegedly said the ceremony was the best in Olympic history and “the best mass international event in the last 50 years.”

There is no evidence that USA Today reported this, however. No such video can be found on the USA Today website or on any of its social media accounts. USA Today published its own article debunking the claim. (RELATED: Did AP News Report That Olympic Opening Ceremony Organizer Was Struck By Lightning?)

The Church of Satan responded to the video on X, stating, “This is fake. We never made any such statements.” Gilmore also posted a statement expressing disinterest in the Olympics and emphasizing that any statements on the opening ceremonies allegedly from him are not real. 

Check Your Fact reached out to a USA Today spokesperson for comment. 

Anna Mock

Fact Check Reporter

Trending

FACT CHECK: Did Kamala Harris Back Out Of A Debate Scheduled For Sept. 4?
FACT CHECK: Claim That Harris-Walz Campaign Has Proposed 20% Sales Tax On Golf-Related Items Is Satire
FACT CHECK: Facebook Post Falsely Claims An African Immigrant Recently Stabbed A Police Officer In Manchester, U.K.
FACT CHECK: Viral X Image Purporting To Show U.K. Police Bowing To Muslims Is AI-Generated