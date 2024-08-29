FACT CHECK: Facebook Image Purports To Show Tim Walz Wearing Blackface

An image shared on Facebook purports to show 2024 Democratic vice presidential nominee and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz wearing blackface.

Verdict: False

The image does not show Walz but actor Jon Hamm as Don Draper during an episode of the HBO series, “Mad Men.” Images of Hamm wearing blackface on the show were featured in a June 2020 article from Metro indicating the episode would not be pulled from streaming services.

Fact Check:

Walz is set to visit Raleigh, North Carolina on Thursday for a campaign reception where he will deliver remarks, according to local news outlet ABC 11. The event precedes Walz and Vice President Kamala Harris’ first sit-down interview since launching their election bid, Reuters reported.

The Facebook image purports to show Walz wearing blackface. “Look at this racist wearing blackface! He must be a republican! [sic] That is still racist to do, right? But that wouldn’t be a republican, [sic] it would be the democratic [sic] vice president nominee Tampon Tim Walz!!!!,” the image’s caption reads.

The claim is false. The image does not show Walz, but Hamm as Don Draper during an episode of the HBO series, “Mad Men.” Images of Hamm wearing blackface on the show were featured in a June 2020 article from Metro indicating the episode would not be pulled from streaming services.

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find any reference to the claim on Walz’s website or his verified social media accounts. Check Your Fact also did not find any credible news reports to support the claim. Actually, the opposite is true. On August 28, Snopes reported the claim was false.

According to the outlet, the image was shared on the American Liberty Facebook page. American Liberty is a “subsidiary of the [America’s Last Line of Defense or ALLOD] network of trollery,” according to its bio. The image has been commented on over 1,000 times as of writing. Besides being shared by the satirical Facebook page, the claim also circulated on X, Snopes reported. (RELATED: Did Oliver Anthony Send A Cease And Desist To Tim Walz?)

Check Your Fact has contacted Walz’s office for comment.