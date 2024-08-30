FACT CHECK: No, Barron Trump Did Not Make This Post About Earning Respect At 18 Years Old

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows an X post from Barron Trump, former President Donald Trump’s youngest son, discussing how he has “earned the respect of those who are ready to get sacrificed for our country” at 18 years old.

Verdict: False

This is not a genuine post from Trump. He does not have a social media presence, a spokesperson for his mother confirmed to Reuters.

Fact Check:

Barron Trump will soon be moving away to college at a university in New York State after graduating from an academy in Florida, according to The Independent. The president’s son will receive protection from Secret Service agents throughout his college experience, who must also consider the threat of social media, the outlet reported.

A Facebook image allegedly shows an X post from Trump discussing how he has earned respect at 18 years old.

“To those who consider me ignorant, arrogant, or self-righteous: While I have no desire to prove myself to you, I want you to know that at just 18 years old, I have earned the respect of those who are ready to get sacrificed for our country,” the alleged post reads.

This is not a genuine post from Trump, however. Instead, the post originates from an account called Barron Trump News. In its bio, this account indicates that it has no affiliation with Trump. Barron Trump does not appear to have an official X account.

To those who may consider me ignorant, arrogant, or self-righteous: While I have no desire to prove myself to you, I want you to know that at just 18 years old, I have earned the respect of those who are ready to get sacrificed for our country. They are the ones who truly… pic.twitter.com/OnFDJdQag9 — Barron Trump 🇺🇸 NEWS (@BarronTNews) August 21, 2024

A spokesperson for first lady Melania Trump confirmed to Reuters that her son did not create the post and that he has no social media presence.

This is not the first time misinformation involving Trump has spread online. Check Your Fact previously debunked an image allegedly showing him attending his father’s rally at which a gunman attempted to assassinate Donald Trump.