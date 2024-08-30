FACT CHECK: Did 5 University Of Texas Students Lose Scholarships For Kneeling During Anthem?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows an image of University of Texas students who lost scholarships for kneeling during the National Anthem.

Verdict: False

The image is from 2021.

Fact Check:

Anti-Israel Protests at Cornell University took place on the first day of class that included graffiti, Fox News reported. A massive protest took place on Monday that Vice President for University Relations Joel Malina described by saying there were “acts of violence, extended occupation of buildings, or property damage.”

A post shared on Facebook purports to show students that lost their scholarships for kneeling during the National Anthem. The post shows several women kneeling on a basketball court.

The caption reads, “Deservedly so… 5 Anthem kneeler students at University of Texas just lost their scholarships for kneeling, during our National Anthem and United States of America Flag. Love it or leave it!!! Good!!!”

The claim is inaccurate. The image dates back to 2021. The image is of students from the University of Tennessee Lady Volunteers basketball team. Local Knoxville News reported on the demonstration at the time.

University of Texas System Chancellor Bill McRaven did issue a statement back in 2016 calling for students to stand during the anthem, but did say that “no one should be compelled to stand,” according to The Texas Tribune. (RELATED: Threads Post Falsely Claims Kamala Harris Is Using Nazi Slogan, ‘Strength Through Joy,’ For Her Campaign)

This is not the first time misinformation has been spread online.