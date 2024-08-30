FACT CHECK: Did Trump Publish An X Post Claiming He Was ‘The Greatest President Ever On The Military?’

An image shared on Threads purports to show a recent X post from 2024 Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump claiming he was “the greatest president ever on the military.”

Verdict: False

An advanced search of Trump’s verified X account does not generate the purported post, and there is no other evidence to support the claim.

Fact Check:

A new USA Today/Suffolk University poll places 2024 Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of Trump, the outlet reported. According to the poll, Harris is at 48%, while Trump is at 43%, USA Today indicated.

The Threads post purports to show a recent X post from Trump claiming he was “the greatest president ever on the military.” “Today I visited Arlington Cemetary [sic] to honor victims. I want to remind everyone that I was the greatest president every [sic] on the military. I am the best on the militrary [sic] on the planet, PROBABLY IN HISTORY,” the purported X post begins.

“Soldiers and Veterans love me. Once a Civil War solider [sic] came to me, with tears in his eyes and said, ‘Sir, thank you for building the United States military from scratch. You remind me of General Patton because you are such a strong fighter and master in strategy. If you did not have devastating bone spurs you would have been a great soldier and probably General,'” it continues. Besides Threads, the claim also circulated on Facebook.

The claim is false. Check Your Fact performed an advanced search of Trump’s verified X account, @realDonaldTrump, but did not find the purported post. Likewise, the remark is neither referenced on Trump’s official website nor on his verified Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok accounts.

In addition, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. Actually, the opposite is true. On August 28, Snopes reported the claim was false. (RELATED: Post Falsely Claims Trump Wasn’t Taken To Hospital After Attempted Assassination)

The claim appears to have circulated following a recent visit Trump made to Arlington National Cemetery, where he laid wreaths honoring Sgt. Nicole Gee, Staff Sgt. Darin Hoover, and Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, three of the 13 soldiers who were killed in the August 2021 suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport. Following the visit, Trump’s campaign has been accused of getting into a verbal and physical altercation with a cemetery official, according to The Associated Press.

Check Your Fact has contacted a Trump spokesperson for comment.