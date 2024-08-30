Fact-Checking Kamala Harris and Tim Walz’s First Joint Interview

Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz conducted their first joint interview with CNN host Dana Bash Aug. 29. During the interview, they made various claims. We looked into a few of them.

“And the child tax credit’s one we know that reduces childhood poverty by a third.” -Walz.

The Child Tax Credit (CTC), which was reformed and increased temporarily in 2021 due to the American Rescue Plan, reduced monthly child poverty by 30%, according to a January 2022 NPR report. The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy reported a “46 percent drop in child poverty driven by the 2021 CTC expansion.”

The Center on Poverty and Social Policy found that the “child poverty rate fell to a historic low of 5.2%, largely due to the American Rescue Plan’s expansion of the federal Child Tax Credit” in 2021. This later increased to 12.4% in 2022, after the CTC expansion expired, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

“What we’ve already done creating over 300,000 new clean energy jobs.” Harris.

This statistic is based off a report from Climate Power, a left-wing organization that advocates for climate change policies. (RELATED: Donald Trump Claims Kamala Harris Put In Place A Policy That Excuses Up To $1,000 Worth Of Theft)

“Companies announced and advanced 585 new clean energy projects totaling 312,900 new jobs and over $361 billion in investments across 47 states and Puerto Rico between August 16, 2022, and May 31, 2024,” reads the report, which was last updated in June 2024.

However, it does not appear that 300,000 clean energy jobs have been created, based on the report. It appears that these projects have the ability to create 300,000 new jobs once they’ve been completed or started.

“Plans include 173 new battery manufacturing sites, 137 new or expanded electric vehicle manufacturing facilities, and 166 solar and wind manufacturing plants. The majority of projects are in five states —Michigan, Texas, Georgia, California, and South Carolina,” the report reads.

Clean energy jobs did increased by 143,000 in 2023, according to the Department of Energy. This represented 56% of the 250,000 jobs added to the energy sector, per the DOE.

“Today, we know that we have inflation at under 3%.” – Harris

Data from Statista showing the monthly 12-month inflation rate in the U.S. from July 2020 to July 2024 places inflation at 2.9% in July 2024 compared to 3.2% in July 2023. According to the same data, inflation steadily climbed under the Biden-Harris administration, reaching a peak of 9.1% in June 2022.

Likewise, on August 15, financial news outlet Barron’s reported inflation had “fallen to below 3% for the first time since spring of 2021.” Specifically, Barron’s stated, “the overall inflation rate fell to just 2.9% in July from the nearly 9% pace set in June 2022.” Similarly, in a July 11 article, CBS News placed annual inflation at 3.0%, a decline from 3.3% in May 2024. The outlet also reported that, in June, “consumer prices declined 0.1% from May,” leading to “lower gas prices and a smaller increase in costs at the grocery store.”

In addition, Bankrate noted that although inflation has cooled, consumers may still feel its effects, as “consumer prices have increased 20.9% since February 2020.” The consumer financial company arrived at the number via an analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data it conducted.

The BLS reported 2.9% as the unadjusted 12-month percent change for the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) via a recent economic news release.

During the interview, Harris appeared to blame 2024 Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump for his alleged “mismanagement” of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects it left on the economy. President Joe Biden previously made a similar suggestion during an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett when he claimed inflation was 9% when he took office in January 2021.

“No, and I made that clear on the debate stage in 2020, that I would not ban fracking.” – Harris

In a 2019 Democratic primary town hall, then-Presidential candidate Harris responded to an audience member’s question on fracking stating, “there’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking.”

Harris referenced a 2020 debate in which she shared a different opinion on the matter. The only 2020 debate that Harris participated in was the vice-presidential general election debate with former Vice President Mike Pence. During that debate she stated that Joe Biden would not ban fracking. It does not appear that she offered her personal opinion on the topic.

She said, “Joe Biden will not end fracking. He has been very clear about that.” At another point later in the debate she once again made it clear that Biden would not ban fracking when he is president.

The Harris campaign did pledge to not ban fracking last month. Politico reported that her campaign made a statement of support for the technology after former President Donald Trump claimed she would ban it if elected. (RELATED: Did Kamala Harris Back Out Of A Debate Scheduled For Sept. 4?)

“When we do what we have done to invest in the American people and bringing manufacturing back to the United States so that we created over 800,000 new manufacturing jobs.” -Harris

This number is not accurate. A graph from Federal Reserve Economic Data (FRED) shows that manufacturing jobs went from 12,217,000 in February 2021 to 12,953,000 in July 2024. This shows an increase of 736,000, not 800,000. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) also adjusted its data, showing that there were 115,000 fewer manufacturing jobs than previously reported, according to Check Your Fact.

The FRED graph shows that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were 12,780,000 manufacturing jobs under former President Donald Trump in February 2020 before this number tanked to 11,419,000 in April 2020. During this time, manufacturing output fell by a 43 percent annual rate and hours worked fell at a 38 percent rate in the second quarter of 2020—the largest declines since World War II, according to the BLS.

When Trump left office in January 2021, manufacturing jobs had increased to 12,188,000. A December 2023 PolitiFact fact-check noted an increase of 789,000 manufacturing jobs since Biden took office, but the BLS adjusted its data months after the initial publication.

Elias Atienza, Christine Sellers, Anna Mock and Joseph Caiseri contributed to this report.