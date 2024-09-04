FACT CHECK: Did A WEF Document Confirm Six Billion Humans Will Die In 2025?

A screenshot of a headline shared on Facebook claims a World Economic Forum (WEF) document confirms six billion humans will die in 2025.

Verdict: False

The claim is false and originally stems from an Aug. 22 article published by “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.”

Fact Check:

AMSilk, a biomaterials supplier, recently announced it has been invited to join the WEF’s Global Innovators Community, according to Textile World. The WEF initiative began in 2019, the outlet reported.

The screenshot of the headline shared via the Facebook post claims a WEF document confirms six billion humans will die in 2025. “WEF Document Confirms 6 Billion Humans Will Die In 2025,” the headline reads.

“A World Economic Forum report hiding in plain sight confirms that upwards of six billion people will die in 2025 – and according to reports from Davos, Klaus Schwab has confirmed the stated goal is on target to be achieved,” the post’s caption adds.

The claim is false and originally stems from an Aug. 22 article published by “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.” A “Liability Disclaimer” included on the site’s “Terms of Use” page indicates it “makes no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of the information, software, products, services and related graphics contained on the site for any purpose.”

The site, which has previously been known as “NewsPunch” and “YourNewsWire,” is described as “one of the most well-known purveyors of fake news online,” according to a 2019 article from Mashable. (RELATED: Facebook Post Claims Pope Francis Has Appointed Klaus Schwab As ‘Universal Bishop’)

While the article does not mention anything about a WEF document, it does reference forecasting data from an archived version of Deagel.com showing the predicted 2025 population decline for multiple countries, including the U.S. According to a disclaimer included with the data, economic collapse and migration are the factors expected to influence the population.

Likewise, the claim neither appears to be referenced on the WEF’s website nor its verified social media accounts. In addition, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. Actually, the opposite is true. PolitiFact, Lead Stories, and Logically Facts all reported the claim was false.

Check Your Fact has contacted a WEF spokesperson for comment.