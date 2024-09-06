FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Fired From McDonald’s For Stealing?

An image shared on Facebook claims that 2024 Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris was purportedly fired from fast food restaurant chain McDonald’s in 1981 for stealing.

Verdict: False

The claim is false and originally stems from a satire page. There is no evidence to support the claim.

Fact Check:

Former Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said she will be voting for Harris in the 2024 presidential election, according to CNN. Cheney said her vote for Harris is “because of the danger that [2024 Republican nominee and former President] Donald Trump poses,” the outlet reported.

The Facebook image claims Harris was purportedly fired from McDonald’s in 1981 for stealing. “McDonald’s Corporate Confirms: Kamala Harris DID work for them in the summer of 1981. She was fired for stealing,” text overlay that appears on the image of Harris reads.

The claim is false. The image was originally shared on Facebook by a page called America – Love It Or Leave It. The page is “a subsidiary of the America’s Last Line of Defense [ALLOD] network of trollery” and describes itself as satirical.

Likewise, Harris has neither referenced the claim on her 2024 campaign website nor her verified social media accounts. In addition, McDonald’s has not issued a press release or social media statement publicly commenting on the claim. (RELATED: Did A CNN Fact Check Find Kamala Harris Lied 113 Times During Her DNC Speech?)

Furthermore, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. Actually, the opposite is true. On September 4, PolitiFact reported the claim was false. The outlet also indicated the claim originally stemmed from the satirical Facebook page.

Although the claim that Harris was fired from McDonald’s is false, the Democratic Vice President said she worked at the fast food restaurant chain while completing her undergraduate degree at Howard University, according to Snopes. Harris said she made fries and was a cashier at McDonald’s during an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the Washington Free Beacon reported in August 2024.

Check Your Fact has contacted Harris and McDonald’s spokespersons for comment.