FACT CHECK: No, This Image Does Not Show Kamala Harris In The 90s

An image shared on Threads allegedly shows a photo taken of Vice President Kamala Harris in the 90s.

Verdict: False

The photo is miscaptioned and actually shows three reality TV stars, not Harris.

Fact Check:

A Threads photo shows three women in dresses posing together, its caption implying that one of them is Harris.

“Kamala didn’t look bad in the 90s though,” the caption reads.

This image does not depict Harris, however. The image was originally shared on Instagram in 2020 by Claudia Jordan, who is a TV and radio host and an actress, according to her bio.

“Guess who?” her caption reads. “The late 90’s. #1998.” She tagged the accounts of Mimi Faust and Karlie Redd, who are on either side of her in the image. Faust and Redd starred together on the reality show Love & Hip Hop In Atlanta, according to the show’s listing on Paramount‘s streaming service. (RELATED: Fact-Checking Kamala Harris and Tim Walz’s First Joint Interview)

This is not the first time misinformation involving Harris has gone viral. Check Your Fact recently debunked a video claiming to show her saying X owner Elon Musk has “lost his privileges” to free speech.