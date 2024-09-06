FACT CHECK: No, Newsweek Did Not Report That Melania And Donald Trump Are Getting Divorced

A photo shared on X allegedly shows a Newsweek article reporting on former first lady Melania Trump filing for divorce from her husband, former President Donald Trump.

Verdict: False

The image does not show a genuine Newsweek article, a Newsweek spokesperson confirmed via email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Anthony Scaramucci, former aide to Donald Trump, claimed his own wife, Melania Trump, “hates him” and that not many people hate him more than she, according to The Independent. Scaramucci claimed she and retired General Mark Milley hate Trump the most, also suggesting that Melania Trump wants to see Vice President Kamala Harris win the election, the outlet reported.

An X image allegedly shows a Newsweek article suggesting that Melania Trump has filed for a divorce. The image resembles an X post from the official Newsweek account, showing an image of Trump.

Text on the image reads, “Melania Trump e-files for divorce as Trump campaign tanks, sentencing looms.”

This claim is inaccurate, however. There are no credible news reports to suggest Trump has filed for divorce at the time of writing. Likewise, there are no matching search results on the Newsweek site to corroborate the claim, but the search instead shows an article Newsweek did debunking the claim.

The image does not show a genuine Newsweek article, a Newsweek spokesperson confirmed to Check Your Fact via email. (RELATED: Did Melania Trump Say This About A Possible House Arrest For Former President Donald Trump?)

Shayan Sardarizadeh, a journalist at BBC Verify, made a post debunking the claim on X. He pointed out that the original article was posted in 2019. “Melania says children should be kept out of politics, Twitter reminds her of all the kids her husband caged,” the original post reads.