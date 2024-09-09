FACT CHECK: No, Philadelphia Eagles Did Not Endorse Kamala Harris With Ad Campaign

A post shared on X claims the Philadelphia Eagles endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign with ads.

It’s so weird that NFL teams are endorsing specific candidates. I don’t remember that happening when I was growing up. pic.twitter.com/Dq6PTLWqF9 — Royce Lopez (@hippojuicefilm) September 2, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

While the images are real, the Eagles did not endorse Harris, according to the team. The images are being removed.

Fact Check:

Social media users are claiming that the Eagles endorsed Harris. One user wrote, “It’s so weird that NFL teams are endorsing specific candidates. I don’t remember that happening when I was growing up.”

This claim is incorrect. The Eagles have not publicly endorsed Harris through their website or social media accounts. Eagles called the posters “counterfeit political ads” and said they were working with their advertising partner to remove them.

We are aware counterfeit political ads are being circulated and are working with our advertising partner to have them removed. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 2, 2024

“We are aware counterfeit political ads are being circulated and are working with our advertising partner to have them removed,” the Eagles tweeted. (RELATED: Did Nancy Pelosi Buy 7.5 Million In GameStop Stocks?)

A City of Philadelphia spokesperson told VerifyThis that the posters were “illegally placed” and were not authorized by the Eagles, the city or Intersection, which manages ad space for the transit.

“The paid advertising copy in each of those shelters has been replaced with unauthorized copy. While our bus shelters have locks that typically prevent the installation of unauthorized copy by non-Intersection staff, occasionally people find a way to unlock the ad box and insert unauthorized copy … We note that the Eagles and Intersection had nothing to do with the creation or posting of this unauthorized copy and Intersection staff will be removing the ads as soon as possible,” Intersection said in a statement to VerifyThis.