FACT CHECK: Did Liz Cheney Share Post Trump’s Arlington ‘Photo Op’?

A post shared on social media purportedly a post from former Wyoming Congress member Liz Cheney criticizing former President Donald Trump for his photos taken at Arlington Cemetery.

Verdict: False

The post stems from a satire account.

Fact Check:

Trump will meet Vice President Kamala Harris for their first Presidential debate on Tuesday Sept. 10, which will be moderated by David Murr and Linsey Davis, CBS News reported. The debate will be hosted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the city in which Trump and President Joe Biden last debated, according to the outlet.

A post shared on Threads purportedly shows a post from Cheney criticizing Trump for photos taken at a gravesite in Arlington. The post shared a screenshot of the alleged post.

“Can you imagine what Republican leaders would say if Kamala Harris assaulted a service person at Arlington so she could illegally use dead veterans for a photo op where she smiled and gave a thumbs up over their graves?” the alleged post reads. “You are satires of men.”

The claim is inaccurate. The post features a parody label in the bottom right corner of the post, which blends in with the formatting. The claim stems from a satirical social media account called faithbackrub. The account’s bio shares a disclaimer that reads, “Opposed Trump since 2015. Aimed this Christian Apologetics page at fascism. Most of the images we share are parodies.”

Cheney has stated that she does not support Trump and instead shown support for Harris, but maintains that she is still a conservative, according to The Guardian. She has also suggested other Republicans do the same, which her father, Dick Cheney, already has, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Did Trump Call Soldiers ‘Dumb’ During Commercial Break On Fox News?)

