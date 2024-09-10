FACT CHECK: Facebook Post Falsely Attributes Quotes About Guns To Harris And Walz

A post shared on Facebook claims to show two quotes about guns purportedly made by 2024 Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz.

Verdict: False

The claim is false. There is no evidence suggesting Harris and Walz made the respective quotes attributed to them.

Fact Check:

Harris and Walz will kick off their “New Way Forward Tour” on Thursday, September 12, according to The Hill. The pair will visit four swing states, including North Carolina and Wisconsin, the outlet reported.

The post claims to show two quotes about guns purportedly made by Harris and Walz. “I will use [an] executive order to end the Second Amendment,” the first quote attributed to Harris reads. “We will confiscate all weapons of war including AR-15s,” the second quote attributed to Walz reads. No source is provided for either quote.

The claim is false. The quote attributed to Harris is neither referenced on her 2024 campaign website nor on her verified social media accounts. Similarly, the quote attributed to Walz does not appear on his website or his verified social media accounts.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports indicating Harris and Walz made the respective remarks. Actually, the opposite is true. On August 30, USA Today reported the claim was false.

Although Harris has not said she would use an executive order to end the Second Amendment, she does intend to “ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, require universal background checks, and support red flag laws that keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people,” according to the “Issues” page on her 2024 campaign website. (RELATED: Fact-Checking Kamala Harris And Tim Walz’s First Joint Interview)

Additionally, in May 2023, Walz signed “historic gun safety measures into law including universal background checks and a red flag law that allows law enforcement to intervene when someone is at high risk of injuring themselves or others with a firearm,” according to a press release from the Democratic Governor’s website.

Check Your Fact has contacted a Harris spokesperson and Walz’s office for comment.