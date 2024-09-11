FACT CHECK: Did The Minnesota Vikings ‘Denounce’ Tim Walz?
A post shared on social media purports that football team the Minnesota Vikings “denounced” Governor Tim Walz.
(Screenshot from Facebook)
Verdict: False
The claim stems from a satirical outlet.
Fact Check:
A debate between Walz and Republican VP candidate J.D. Vance will be held in New York City, CBS News reported. The Vice Presidential Debate is set for Oct. 1 between Walz and Senator JD Vance, Norha O’Doneel and Margaret Brennan will moderate.
A post shared on Facebook purports the Minnesota Vikings have “denounced” Walz. The post shows a photo of members of the Vikings team and one of the governor.
The caption “VERIFIED through the Minnesota Vikings front office… The team has denounced Tim Walz with this statement: ‘The Vikings don’t Support His Values or leadership as Minnesota Governor.'”
The claim is inaccurate. There is no such statement on the Vikings website. Likewise, there is no record of a post that features a denouncement of Walz on any of their social media accounts.
The claim appears to stem from a satirical news outlet called The Dunning Kruger Times. The website features a disclaimer that identifies the site as parody, “Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real.” (RELATED: Fake Photo Of J.D. Vance Smoking On Couch Shared On Social Media)
