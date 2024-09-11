FACT CHECK: Did Trump Lose A $50 Million Lawsuit For Playing ‘Hold On I’m Coming’ At His Rallies?

A viral image shared on Instagram claims 2024 Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump lost a $50 million lawsuit for playing Sam & Dave’s song, “Hold On I’m Coming,” at his campaign rallies.

Verdict: False

While a federal judge has barred Trump from using the song at his campaign rallies, litigation related to the case “remains ongoing,” according to CBS News.

A recent Quinnipiac University poll shows Trump ahead of 2024 Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris in Georgia, according to Newsweek. The same poll shows Trump at 49% while Harris is at 45%, the outlet reported.

The image, which has received over 10,000 likes as of writing, claims Trump lost a $50 million lawsuit for playing Sam & Dave’s song, “Hold On I’m Coming,” at his campaign rallies.

“BREAKING: Donald Trump lost a $50 million lawsuit yesterday for using Isaac Hayes’ music and song ‘Hold On’ at his rallies and refusing to stop doing it for copyright violations, Why wasn’t this a major headline. [sic] If Trump had won it would’ve been,” text that appears on the image reads.

The claim is false. According to CBS News, a federal judge in Atlanta ruled that Trump’s campaign must stop using the song. The ruling follows a lawsuit from the family of the late Isaac Hayes Jr., one of the song’s co-writers, who claimed Trump and his campaign associates had committed copyright infringement and should “pay damages,” the outlet reported.

The judge ruled Trump had to stop using the song after Hayes Jr.’s estate requested an emergency preliminary injunction. Although Trump has been barred from using the song, his campaign does not have to take down any videos using the song, and litigation related to the case “remains ongoing,” according to CBS News.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim suggesting Trump had lost a $50 million lawsuit for playing the song at his campaign rallies. Actually, the opposite is true. On September 6, USA Today reported the claim was false.

In addition, Trump does not appear to have publicly commented on the claim via his official website, his verified social media accounts, or his TRUTH Social account. (RELATED: No, Newsweek Did Not Report That Melania And Donald Trump Are Getting Divorced)

Check Your Fact has contacted a Trump spokesperson for comment.