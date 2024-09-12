FACT CHECK: Did Musk Call For Banning Pride Flags In Schools?

A post shared on social media purports that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk called for pride flags to be banned from all schools.

Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical outlet.

Fact Check:

In an interview during the All-In Podcast’s All-In Summit Musk warned that the United States is quickly approaching bankruptcy, this comes after he endorsed former President Donald Trump just two months ago, Fox Business reported. Musk previously suggested creating a “government efficiency commission,” which Trump agreed with and said he would appoint Musk to lead, according to the outlet.

A post shared on Facebook alleges that Musk has called for the banning of pride flags in schools. The post shared an image of Musk in a suit and one of a pride flag being waved.

The caption reads, “Elon Musk Says: ‘Pride Flags Should Be Banned from Classrooms, Permanently!'”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no record of this statement on his X account. The claim appears to stem from a satirical news outlet called Esspots.com.

The article offers no source for the claim. The website features a disclaimer that identifies the site as parody, “Our team of writers and editors is dedicated to bringing you the latest and greatest in fake news and absurdity, all with a healthy dose of humor and satire.”

Musk has clearly stated his opposition to pro-LGBT laws, saying that he pulled his companies from California due to the state’s law that “bans schools from forcing teachers to notify parents if their child changes their gender identity,” according to Al Jazeera. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Kamala Harris Calling For X To Be Taken Down?)

This is not the first time misinformation has circulated online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that an Instagram post showed the legitimate X profile of the suspect in the Georgia school shooting.