FACT CHECK: Facebook Post Falsely Claims Alvin Bragg Convicted Of Treason

A post shared on Facebook claims the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps purportedly convicted Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of treason.

Verdict: False

The claim is false and originally stems from a Sept. 11 article published on the satire site “Real Raw News.” In addition, a spokesperson for the U.S. Navy JAG Corps denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Bragg denied a request from 2024 Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump to further delay sentencing in hush money payments case until after a Second Court of Appeals can hear arguments, according to Newsweek. Bragg said the request was “unnecessary,” the outlet reported.

The Facebook post claims the U.S. Navy JAG Corps purportedly convicted Bragg of treason. According to the same post, three Navy officers convicted Bragg during a military tribunal at Guantanamo Bay, where he was sentenced to hanging by noose for supposedly “having betrayed his oath of office, defrauded the country, and used the district attorney’s office to wage a personal vendetta against [former] President Donald J. Trump.”

Bragg was purportedly arrested by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) in June before being sent to Guantanamo Bay, the post further claims.

The claim is false and originally stems from a Sept. 11 article published on the satire site “Real Raw News.” A “Disclaimer” included on the site’s “About Us” page indicates its content is not meant to be taken literally. “Information on this website is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This website contains humor, parody, and satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice [of] legal counsel,” the disclaimer reads. (RELATED: Post Makes False Claim About Tim Walz’s Coaching Record)

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim that the U.S. Navy JAG Corps had convicted Bragg of treason. The claim is neither referenced on the U.S. Navy JAG Corps’ website nor its associated social media accounts. Bragg also has not publicly commented on the claim.

Furthermore, U.S. Navy JAG Corps spokesperson Patricia Babb denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

“This is not true,” Babb said of the claim.

Check Your Fact has also contacted Bragg’s office for comment.

Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim originating via Real Raw News that purported Bragg had been arrested on alleged charges of treason and election interference.