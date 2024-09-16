FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show An Accident At The Atlanta County Fair?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows an amusement park ride accident at the Atlanta fair.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

A post shared on Instagram allegedly shows a video that was recently taken in Atlanta. The video shows a ride malfunction and fair goers were thrown from the ride into a truck.

The text overly reads, “do NOT come to the atlanta county fair.”

The caption reads, “Yikes! There are some DANGEROUS levels of incompetence out there. Imagine your kid is on that swing…”

The claim is inaccurate. The video dates back to at least January 2023 with the video caption claiming the incident took place in China.

News reports, such as Newsflare, from the time indicate also that the video was taken in China in Henan Province. The report also indicated there were no serious injures from the crash with the truck and the park was closed.

The Atlanta County Fair is no currently open. The fair will begin on Oct. 4 and run until Nov. 3. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Kamala Harris Calling For X To Be Taken Down?)

