FACT CHECK: Did Taylor Swift’s Endorsement Of Kamala Harris Lead To 400,000 New Voter Registrations In 24 Hours?

A post shared on Facebook claims Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, led to 400,000 new voter registrations within 24 hours.

Verdict: False

The post is inaccurate. Over 400,000 people viewed a site Swift linked in her Instagram story within 24 hours of the post, but this does not mean all of those people registered to vote.

Fact Check:

Swift posted an endorsement for Harris on Instagram shortly after the presidential debate ended last week, calling her a “steady-handed, gifted leader,” according to NPR. In response, former President Donald Trump posted “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” to his Truth Social account on Sunday after previously posting an AI-generated Swift endorsement on his account, the outlet reported.

A Facebook post claims Swift’s endorsement of Harris led to a large influx of voter registrations. The post shared an image of Swift in a plaid outfit.

The caption reads, “Thank you, Taylor Swift — 400,000 new voter registrations in 24 hours.”

The post misinterprets some data, however. After Swift posted her endorsement of Harris, she included a custom vote.gov link in her Instagram story, which drove 405,999 users to visit the site within 24 hours, according to CBS News. This does not mean that all of these viewers registered to vote. Vote.gov does include information leading users to individual state sites where they can complete voter registration, but the singer’s link only led viewers to the main site.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that over 1,300 Wisconsinites were driven to register to vote following the post. Nonprofit Vote.org saw 52,000 voter registrations nationally between 11 p.m. EST Tuesday to midday Thursday, the outlet reported. (RELATED: No, Taylor Swift Did Not Announce Her Retirement)

Check Your Fact reached out to a spokesperson for the United States General Election Commission, a vote.gov partner, for comment.