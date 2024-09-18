FACT CHECK: Did The FBI Make This Post Suggesting They Will Visit Elon Musk?

An image shared on Instagram allegedly shows an X post from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) saying, “Unlike his kids, we’re gonna visit him for this” in response to a post from X owner Elon Musk saying, “And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala.”

Verdict: False

This image has been digitally fabricated. The post cannot be found on the FBI’s verified account. A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed they did not make this post.

In a now deleted X post, Musk questioned why assassination attempts have only been directed at former President Donald Trump, which the White House labeled as “irresponsible,” according to CNN. In several follow-up posts, he said that the post was intended as a joke, the outlet reported.

An image posted to Instagram allegedly shows the FBI responding to Musk’s post. The alleged response was posted Sep. 16 according to the timestamp.

The alleged response reads, “Unlike his kids, we’re going to visit him for this.”

This image has been digitally fabricated, however. There are no credible news reports about the FBI making such a post, or that the FBI has commented on Musk’s post at all at the time of writing. This post cannot be found via a search of the FBI’s X account.

A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed to Check Your Fact via email that they did not make this post.

“This was not posted by the FBI,” the spokesperson said.

The Secret Service, however, has said that it is aware of Musk’s post and that it investigates “all threats related to our protectees,” according to Reuters. (RELATED: Viral X Post Makes False Claim About FBI Ballistics Test In Relation To Trump Rally Shooting)