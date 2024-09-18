FACT CHECK: Does Video Show Suspects Using Oil To Force Police Car To Lose Control?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a video of police in a high-speed pursuit as suspects use oil to make the officer lose control of their car.

New York Mayor Eric Adams said “officers responded accordingly” after an NYPD officer hit two bystanders and another officer while in pursuit of a suspect, according to ABC 7 NY . Since the event unfolded, a protest occurred in the same train station the pursuit took place, according to Gothamist .

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purportedly shows a high-speed car chase in which a suspect uses oil to force a police car to lose control. The video shows what looks to be dashcam footage from the police car which shows them chasing two speeding suspects as one opens its trunk to release oil.

“Team work makes the dream work,” text over the video reads. “They spilled oil to make cop loose (sic) control.”

The caption reads, “W or L for the boys.”