FACT CHECK: Does Video Show Suspects Using Oil To Force Police Car To Lose Control?
A post shared on social media purportedly shows a video of police in a high-speed pursuit as suspects use oil to make the officer lose control of their car.
Verdict: False
The video is CGI.
Fact Check:
A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purportedly shows a high-speed car chase in which a suspect uses oil to force a police car to lose control. The video shows what looks to be dashcam footage from the police car which shows them chasing two speeding suspects as one opens its trunk to release oil.
“Team work makes the dream work,” text over the video reads. “They spilled oil to make cop loose (sic) control.”
The caption reads, “W or L for the boys.”
The claim is inaccurate. The video originated on an Instagram account that created animations called CGI_electric.
The account shared a story explaining how they created the video. The video creator walks through the process for animating the video and shows the video in different stages of the development. (RELATED: Will The NYPD Require Officers To Wear Their Pronouns On Their Uniforms?)
Check Your Fact has reached out to CGI_electric for comment.
