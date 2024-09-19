FACT CHECK: Marjorie Taylor Greene Post Claims ‘ABC Whistleblower’ Died In Car Crash

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted to X claiming that an “ABC News whistleblower” who allegedly revealed that debate questions were supplied to Kamala Harris prior to the debate died in a car crash.

The ABC whistleblower who claimed Kamala Harris was given debate questions ahead of the debate has died in a car crash according to news reports. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 15, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. Despite Greene’s claim, there have not been any credible news reports to corroborate this claim.

Fact Check:

A post from Greene claims an ABC News whistleblower died in a car crash. Green made the post one Sep. 15 and it has been viewed over 4 million times.

Greene’s post reads, “The ABC whistleblower who claimed Kamala Harris was given debate questions ahead of the debate has died in a car crash according to news reports.”

This post is inaccurate, however. In a follow-up post, Greene said, “This story appears to be false and I’m glad to hear it,” but still called for a “serious investigation” into the claim that ABC gave Harris debate questions ahead of time.

This story appears to be false and I’m glad to hear it. We need a serious investigation into the whistleblower’s report that Kamala Harris was given debate questions ahead of time from ABC! — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 15, 2024

Contrary to Greene’s claim, there are no credible news reports containing this information. (RELATED: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Post Incorrectly Lists Signers Of The Declaration Of Independence)

The claim appears to stem from a site called Country Local News. Although an archived version of this article exists, it appears to have been deleted, as the article’s link redirects to the site’s home page. The site has a terms of service page that reads, “All content provided on County Local News is for informational purposes only. We do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information published on our website.”

Check Your Fact reached out to spokespeople for Greene and ABC News for comment.