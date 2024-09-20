FACT CHECK: Did Ryan Routh Call For Taylor Swift Fans To Vote Against Donald Trump?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a screenshot of a post from former President Donald Trump’s would-be assassin, Ryan Wesley Routh, calling for “Swifties” to vote against Trump.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence of Routh making this post.

Fact Check:

Routh smirked in his mugshot that was recently released after being arrested Sunday, Fox News reported. The arrest record indicates that he was not under the influence at the time and is expected to be back in court soon, according to the outlet.

A post shared on Facebook allegedly shows Routh posted on social media calling for all Taylor Swift fans to vote against Trump in the 2020 election. The post also includes an emoji in the shape of two hands making a heart.

The alleged post reads, “Fellow Swifties, we must vote out Donald Trump in November! We knew he was trouble when he walked in. #BidenHarris2020.”

“Breaking: It has been revealed that Donald Trump’s failed assassin is indeed a Taylor Swift fan,” the caption reads. “Ryan Routh attempted to kill Donald Trump 2 hours after Trump said ‘I Hate Taylor Swift’ on Truth Social.”

The claim is inaccurate. Routh’s X account was removed after he was arrested for the attempted assassination of Trump, according to NBC News. However, an archived version of Routh’s account shows no record of this post.

Trump did post about Taylor Swift before the assassination attempt incident, according to The Hill. Trump posted on social media saying, “I hate Taylor Swift.” (RELATED: No, Travis Kelce Didn’t Threaten Elon Musk)

This is not the first time misinformation has circulated online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that Karine Jean-Pierre left the briefing room after being asked a question about the alleged assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.