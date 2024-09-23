FACT CHECK: No, Taylor Swift Did Not Lose Brand Deals After Endorsing Kamala Harris

A post shared on Facebook claims that singer and popstar Taylor Swift lost approximately $125 million in brand deals after endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential election.

The claim stems from the satirical website Esspots. There are no credible reports suggesting Swift has lost that amount of money.

Swift announced her support for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris Sept. 10 on Instagram following the first debate between Harris and former President Donald Trump. The vice president stated she was “proud” to have the singer’s endorsement, according to Rolling Stone.

A post shared on Facebook claims that Swift lost a number brand deals after endorsing Harris, totaling around $125 million. “Taylor Swift Loses $125 Million in Brand Deals Following Major Endorsement Decision,” The caption reads.

The claim is false. The rumored loss shared on social media originates from a story published on Esspots—which includes a disclaimer at the bottom of the story that reads, “NOTE: This is SATIRE, Not Real.”

The story claims to cite a statement from CoverGirl, a cosmetics brand that last worked with Swift in December 2010. The article also claims to cite a second statement from Coca-Cola cutting Swift from their endorsement deal on Diet Coke, which she last worked with in 2014. Check Your Fact has reached out to Rap Zone and Esspots for comment.

When asked for comment, Esspots told Check Your Fact, “This post was stolen from our pages and website. We have no affiliation with the pages stealing our content. They’re mostly being operated from Vietnam and the Philippines.”

There is no evidence that shows Swift lost any brand deals following her endorsement decision. News outlet Reuters has also debunked this claim. (RELATED: Did Usher Refuse to Support Kamala Harris on ‘The View’?)