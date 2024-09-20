FACT CHECK: Did Usher Refuse To Support Kamala Harris On ‘The View’?

A post shared on social media purports that musician Usher refused to support Vice President Kamala Harris during an interview on “The View.”

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin called out Brittany Mahomes, former soccer player and current wife of NFL player Patrick Mahomes, after she liked a post that hinted she might support former President Donald Trump, Fox News reported. Hostin criticized Mahomes’ possible stance, citing her interracial marriage as the reason for her to know that supporting Trump is “problematic,” according to the outlet.

A post shared on Facebook purportedly shows a clip from a recent interview Usher did on “The View” that shows him holding back from supporting Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

The caption reads, “BREAKING: Usher refuses to support Kamala Harris following Joy Behar’s remarks calling Donald Trump an existential threat to her democracy.”

The claim is inaccurate. The clip shared on social media edits out Usher saying he supports Harris for President. In the full clip, Joy Behar asks, “so you’re supporting Kamala Harris in this election I understand?” and Ushers clearly responds saying “yes.” Later in the interview he says that voting is an individual choice and people need to vote for the policies that they want to see implemented.

Usher also spoke out in support of Harris when Joe Biden suspended his campaign, saying “Biden did an incredible thing by empowering Kamala in the way that he did,” according to USA Today. (RELATED: Did Whoopi Goldberg Vow To Accompany Brittany Griner If She Leaves The US?)

This is not the first time misinformation about pop culture has circulated online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim Coca-Cola “cut-ties” with Taylor Swift after she endorsed Kamala Harris.