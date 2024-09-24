FACT CHECK: Trump Campaign Claims Jill Biden Is Giving Reporters Tours Of Oval Office, Sitting Them At Resolute Desk

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign claimed on X that First Lady Jill Biden is giving tours of the Oval Office and having people sit at the Resolute desk.

Lady MacBeth is now giving reporters tours of the Oval Office, and sitting them down at the Resolute Desk. It’s very clear that the guy who is supposed to be the President not the person running the country. pic.twitter.com/Z34spramYV — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 20, 2024

Verdict: False

The post is inaccurate. It is contradicted by the video it includes, which reports that Biden is giving tours of an Oval Office replica.

Fact Check:

The Trump War Room shared a post on X claiming that Biden is now giving tours of the Oval Office to reports and letting them sit in the Resolute desk. The video shows Biden appearing to give tours of the Oval Office.

“Lady MacBeth is now giving reporters tours of the Oval Office, and sitting them down at the Resolute Desk,” the post reads. “It’s very clear that the guy who is supposed to be the President not the person running the country.”

The post is inaccurate. The video that the Trump War Room account provided does not align with the claim made in the caption. It shows MSNBC anchor Alicia Menendez, who says, “First Lady Jill Biden speaking with my colleague Peter Alexander in a new interview. She gave Peter a tour of the People’s House, which is a new White House interactive exhibit the first lady helped spearhead alongside the White House Historical Association.”

A replica of the Oval Office located in Washington DC’s Pennsylvania Avenue is now open to the public with free admission, according to Newsweek. The real Oval Office is not open to tour groups, the outlet reported. (RELATED: No, These Videos Do Not Show Jill Biden In Two Places At Once)

The People’s House also has its own website. There it describes itself as “a new cutting-edge museum experience located in Washington, D.C., just one block from the White House.”

Check Your Fact reached out to the White House and a Trump spokesperson for comment.