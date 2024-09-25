FACT CHECK: No, Elon Musk Did Not Ban Taylor Swift’s X Account

A post shared on X claims Elon Musk banned Taylor Swift’s X account, “causing her to lose over 1 million followers and $72 million.”

Verdict: False

The claim is baseless. Swift’s account is still active at the time of writing.

Fact Check:

The game Cards Against Humanity is suing Musk’s company, SpaceX, for $15 million after alleged trespassing on a lot it owns in Texas, according to CNN. The lawsuit claims SpaceX construction equipment was on their property without permission, the outlet reported.

A post shared on X alleges that Musk has banned Swift from his platform, X. It shows headshots of both Swift and Musk along with the text “Elon Musk bans Taylor Swift’s X account, causing her to lose over 1 million followers and $72 million.” The post’s caption reads, “Ouch! That’s awesome!”

This claim is baseless, however. Swift’s X account is still active and has 95.2 million followers at the time of writing. There are no credible news reports to corroborate this claim. (RELATED: No, Taylor Swift Did Not Lose Brand Deals After Endorsing Kamala Harris)

Swift drew backlash from former President Donald Trump after endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris shortly after the Sept. 10 presidential debate, according to The Independent. Musk seemingly responded to this endorsement with a post that reads, “Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.”

Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2024

Check Your Fact reached out to an X spokesperson for comment.