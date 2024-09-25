FACT CHECK: Video On X Shows Fire In Brazil, Not Israel

A video posted to X claims to show fires in Israel.

It’s not Aramco… It’s Israel.

The smoke from the fires can be seen across the Middle East. “It’s Hezbollah.” pic.twitter.com/aD4Vx4Ydam

Verdict: False

The video does not show footage of a fire in Israel. Although airstrikes have been initiated from both the Israeli military and Hezbollah in their ongoing war, this video is not from the Middle East. Rather, it depicts a recent warehouse fire in Brazil.

Fact Check:

Israel intercepted a Hezbollah ballistic missile near Tel Aviv, the first time a missile from the Lebanese militant group has reached close to the city, according to CNN. Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged fire since the Oct. 7 terrorist attack, when Hamas attacked southern Israel.

A September 24 X post features footage of a massive fire and billowing smoke rising up from an unspecified location. The 24-second clip shows trucks responding to the incident as well as bystanders watching the fire. (RELATED: Post Claims To Show US Military Equipment Left Behind In Afghanistan)

The video’s caption says the site of the fire is “not Aramco,” presumably referring to the 2022 fire at a Saudi Arabian oil facility, caused by a Houthi militant attack. The post reads, “It’s not Aramco… It’s Israel. The smoke from the fires can be seen across the Middle East. ‘It’s Hezbollah.'”

However, the clip is not from Israel or Lebanon. The same video was shared by the account Portal Roma News, which is a news and media site based in Belem, Brazil. The outlet posted it on August 11 with a caption that described the flames as a “large fire” that “broke out in a warehouse” behind a local store. According to the outlet, the incident occurred in the country’s northern municipality of Novo Progresso.

Um incêndio de grandes proporções em um depósito localizado nos fundos de uma loja na avenida Dr. Isaias Antunes, em Novo Progresso, próximo à BR-163, foi registrado neste sábado, 11. O fogo rapidamente se alastrou, derramando óleo pelas ruas, atingindo lojas e comércios próximos pic.twitter.com/w6ggLzZgTe — Portal Roma News (@RomaNewsOficial) August 11, 2024

Portal Roma News shared the original video just days after Reuters reported that this year’s wildfire season in the Amazon rainforest is Brazil’s most intense in two decades, due to serious droughts in the region.

Misinformation around the Israeli-Hezbollah conflict is not new. Check Your Fact recently fact-checked a video that claimed to show a fire in Israel caused by missiles fired from Lebanon. The clip was from Taiwan and showed a fishing boat on fire in December 2023.