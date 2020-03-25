FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims Jamaica Doesn’t Have Any Coronavirus Cases

An image shared on Facebook claims that Jamaica has no cases of the new coronavirus.

Verdict: False

Jamaica had 16 confirmed cases on March 20, when the claim was made, and the number of cases has since increased to 25, as of today.

Fact Check:

The March 20 post claims the island nation “has not recorded any @corona virus case.” A photo of a marijuana plant accompanies the claim, seemingly implying that marijuana was a contributing factor. (RELATED: Viral Post Claims Mexico Doesn’t Have Any Coronavirus Cases)

Jamaica has, contrary to the post’s claim, reported at least 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Jamaican Ministry of Health and Wellness. On March 20, it had 16 confirmed cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus, per the World Health Organization’s (WHO) situation report. Jamaica’s first COVID-19 case was confirmed on March 10.

To limit the spread of the new coronavirus, the country has implemented travel restrictions on travelers from China, Iran, South Korea, Italy, Singapore, Germany, Spain, France and the U.K., per the Jamaica Information Service. Travelers from countries with local transmission are required to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, USA Today reported.

The Daily Caller has previously debunked the claim that marijuana “kills” the new coronavirus. Smoking and taking supplements aren’t effective against COVID-19 and can even be harmful, per the WHO website.

At press time, the new coronavirus has spread to 172 countries and regions, sickening some 458,927 people globally, according to the Johns Hopkins University interactive map. COVID-19, which has killed some 20,807 people worldwide, was declared a global pandemic by the WHO on March 11.