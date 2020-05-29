FACT CHECK: Did Dianne Feinstein Say, ‘One Day The American People Will Know Their Place’?

An image shared on Facebook claims Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein said, “One day the American people will know their place, and they will stop thinking they deserve the same privileges as us.”

Verdict: False

The Daily Caller didn’t find any record of Feinstein saying the quote.

Fact Check:

Feinstein has been a vocal proponent of gun control. For instance, she was the architect behind the now-expired Federal Assault Weapons Ban of 1994 that prohibited the manufacture of certain semi-automatic firearms and limited magazines to 10 rounds. She and other Democrats also introduced an updated version of the bill in 2019.

The California senator did once possess a permit to carry a concealed weapon but, per a spokesman from her office in 2012, she dropped the permit, according to The Hill. (RELATED: Did Democrats Introduce A Bill To ‘Euthanize Seniors’ To Save Social Security?)

The viral Facebook post alleges Feinstein made the comment while talking about her concealed carry permit. There is, however, no record of her saying, “One day the American people will know their place, and they will stop thinking they deserve the same privileges as us.”

Searching resources like her congressional website and the congressional record turned up no matching or similar statements. It appears on neither her social media nor ProPublica’s archive of her deleted tweets. Media outlets have also not attributed the quote to her.

This isn’t the first time a fake quote has been attributed to Feinstein. In May 2019, a meme falsely quoted her as saying, “When the gunman realizes that nobody else is armed, he will lay down his weapons and turn himself in … that’s just human nature.”

Feinstein’s office did not respond to requests for comment.