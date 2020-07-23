FACT CHECK: Did Katy Perry Say Cannibalism Is ‘Super Healthy And Good For You’?

An image shared on Facebook claims singer Katy Perry promoted cannibalism on French radio, saying that it’s “super healthy and good for you” and “more popular than you might think.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Perry ever made such comments about cannibalism.

Fact Check:

In recent weeks, social media has become replete with false rumors about Hollywood celebrities secretly participating in pedophilia, human sacrifice and cannibalism. An image shared on Facebook claims Perry, an American singer-songwriter, spoke positively about cannibalism during an interview with a French radio station.

The image appears to be a screen grab from a news article that quotes Perry as saying cannibalism is “way more popular than you might think” and has “gotten a bad rap” from “squeamish Christians and their hypocritical virtues and morals.” The screen grab of the article also references Perry’s 2017 song “Bon Appetit,” which features Perry being prepared and cooked by chefs in the music video.

But the quotes from Perry seem to be fabricated. The Daily Caller News Foundation reviewed several interviews Perry did with the French media and found no mention of cannibalism. No news reporting could be found to corroborate that the alleged admission ever occurred, and her verified social media accounts also make no mention of cannibalism. (RELATED: Did In-N-Out Burger Print ‘Hail Satan’ On Its Soda Cups?)

The article appears to originate from YourNewsWire, a now-defunct website notorious for sharing misinformation and baseless rumors. An archived version of the website reveals it published the article screen grabbed in the Facebook post in November 2017. Before it stopped publishing, YourNewsWire had articles fact-checked over 80 times, including the one about Perry supposedly making positive comments about cannibalism.

This is not the first time social media users have shared a false claim about a celebrity that originated on YourNewsWire. The Daily Caller News Foundation recently debunked the claim that Mel Gibsons said Hollywood “is an institutionalized pedophile ring.”

