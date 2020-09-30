FACT CHECK: Did Kamala Harris Tweet That She ‘Filed A Complaint’ To Remove A Specific Instagram Account?

An image shared on Facebook over 400 times purportedly shows Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris tweeting that she “filed an official complaint” against a specific Instagram account to get it removed.

Verdict: False

There is no record of Harris sending or deleting the tweet. It appears to be fabricated.

Fact Check:

The image shows what appears to be a Sept. 9 tweet from Harris that reads, “I just filed an official complaint with Instagram to get @cops.page removed from the platform. We need to focus on defunding the police rather than supporting them. Do not follow this page.”

The Facebook user who shared the alleged screen grab of the tweet claims Harris has “already taken it down…. too late… Remember this shit come November…” While the Instagram account mentioned in the purported tweet appears to not exist or have been removed, there is no evidence Harris ever tweeting about it.

Searching Harris’ Twitter accounts – @KamalaHarris and @SenKamalaHarris – returned no similar tweets. ProPublica’s archive of Harris’ deleted tweets dating back to February 2017 also does not have a record of her tweeting the pictured message. It appears to be fabricated. (RELATED: Joe Biden Says ‘The Only Person Calling To Defund The Police Is Donald Trump’)

Harris also has no available tweets calling to defund the police. However, Harris has publicly discussed the movement to defund the police sparked by George Floyd’s death on May 25 in Minneapolis police custody. During an early June appearance on “The View,” Harris addressed the movement by saying, “I think that a big part of this conversation really is about reimagining how we do public safety in America which I support which is this: we have confused the idea that to achieve safety, you put more cops on the street instead of understanding to achieve safe and healthy communities,” as reported by Forbes.

Social media has been replete with false claims about statements made by Harris since former Vice President Joe Biden picked her as his running mate in August. A number of these false social media posts have included images of fake tweets from Harris. For instance, Check Your Fact debunked an Instagram post in mid-September that claimed Harris tweeted for people to report a specific Instagram account, saying, “Conservatives must be silenced to stop them from spreading their hate speech.”