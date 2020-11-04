FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Pallets Of Bricks ‘Showing Up’ On Election Day In Denver For Civil Unrest?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows pallets of bricks “showing up” on Election Day in downtown Denver, Colorado, seemingly in anticipation of civil unrest.

Verdict: False

The bricks were left over from a construction project. They were removed on Tuesday morning.

Fact Check:

Social media has been replete with rumors that piles of bricks were being deliberately set out in major U.S. cities in anticipation of civil unrest following Tuesday’s presidential election. This particular post claims to show two stacks of bricks that appeared on a Denver street corner on Election Day, despite there allegedly being no construction projects in the area.

The pictured bricks, however, were not placed in anticipation of civil unrest. They were leftover from a road construction project that recently finished and had been left on the street corner for about a week, according to Colorado Public Radio. Paul Hansen, director of facilities for the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, later collected them.

“We didn’t want them to become projectiles if you know what I mean,” Hansen said to Colorado Public Radio. Denver photographer Kevin Beaty on Tuesday morning found the corner shown in the Facebook post and took a picture of it, showing the bricks had indeed been removed, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Does This Image Show An Antifa Flyer Calling For Riots After Election Day?)

The City of Denver also stated in a Nov. 3 tweet that while there has been “no evidence of objects left to be used for non-peaceful protests,” police are removing items that could be used as projectiles.

So far, there has been no evidence of any objects left to be used for non-peaceful protests. We urge individuals to report any suspicious activity. Meanwhile, @DenverPolice & @DenverDOTI are removing any items found on streets & sidewalks that could be used as projectiles. — City and County of Denver (@CityofDenver) November 3, 2020

