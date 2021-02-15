FACT CHECK: Did Keanu Reeves Say Hollywood Elites Drink The ‘Blood Of Babies’ To Get High?

An image shared on Facebook claims actor Keanu Reeves said Hollywood elites use the “blood of babies” to get high.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Reeves made the remarks. They appear to have originated from a website that has previously published misinformation.

Fact Check:

The image, which includes a photo of Reeves, attributes to the actor several quotes, including that “some of these guys carry around bottles of blood” and that “they call it ‘red wine.'” (RELATED: Viral Post Claims Justin Bieber Said ‘Hollywood Elites’ Killed His Unborn Child)

“They see it as the ultimate high,” Reeves allegedly said. “They say it gives them life. The more the child suffered, the more fear and hormonal adrenaline it had in its system at the time of death, the stronger the effect on the people who consume that blood. They live for this stuff.”

While Reeves does not appear to have any verified social media accounts, there is no record of him making the comments about Hollywood elites using the “blood of babies” to get high. A search of news articles turned up media outlets debunking the quotes in 2017. The fabricated statements seem to reference the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory, which posits that former President Donald Trump is fighting a “deep state” cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles in politics, business, and Hollywood, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The quotes appear to have originated in a November 2017 article published by YourNewsWire, a website that, according to the Poynter Institute, has published misinformation in the past. The YourNewsWire article falsely alleged Reeves made the comments during an interview in Milan, Italy. He was in Milan in November that year to unveil custom motorcycles that he created, but media outlets that covered the unveiling did not quote him as making the comments at the time.

This isn’t the first time social media users have shared a false claim that originated on YourNewsWire. In July 2020, Check Your Fact debunked a social media post alleging singer Katy Perry said cannibalism is “super healthy and good for you.”