FACT CHECK: Did Oprah Winfrey Wear An Ankle Monitor During Her Interview With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?

Posts shared on Facebook claim to show TV personality Oprah Winfrey wearing an ankle monitor during her recent interview with Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

Verdict: False

There is no indication Winfrey was wearing an ankle monitor during the interview. The bump appears to actually be a fold in her boot.

Fact Check:

The claim about Winfrey allegedly wearing an ankle monitor started circulating shortly after the Sunday airing of her two-hour prime-time CBS interview with the couple. CBS, citing preliminary Nielsen data, said in a press release that the interview averaged 17.1 million viewers.

Many posts making the claim feature pictures of the interview playing on a television, with a circle around Winfrey’s lower leg. One user commented, “Oprah wearing that jailbird ankle monitor live on tv,” while another user said in part, “Oprah, why you gotta ankle monitor on? Lol.”

CBS posted the full interview with Prince Harry and Markle on its website. Check Your Fact reviewed the entirety of the video, as well as photos taken during the interview, and found no indication Winfrey was wearing an ankle monitor. The bump circled in the Facebook posts appears to be a fold in her boot’s leather.

If Winfrey had been arrested or ordered by a court to wear an ankle monitor, major media outlets likely would have reported on it. No such news coverage could be found. (RELATED: Does This Picture Show Meghan Markle With George Soros’ Son?)

In March 2020, Check Your Fact debunked the claim that Winfrey had been arrested for sex trafficking and her house had been raided. At the time, she tweeted that the viral rumor was false.

Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.???????? — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 18, 2020

Actor Tom Hanks, President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have previously been the targets of false allegations that pictures show them wearing ankle monitors. Such claims are often spread by believers in the QAnon conspiracy theory.