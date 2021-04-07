FACT CHECK: Have US Special Forces Arrested John Podesta And Huma Abedin?

A post shared on Facebook claims the U.S. Special Forces arrested John Podesta, a former White House chief of staff, and Huma Abedin, a former aide to Hillary Clinton, on Easter Sunday.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Podesta and Abedin have been arrested by U.S. Special Forces. The claim appears to stem from a website that has published misinformation in the past.

Fact Check:

The post alleges Podesta and Abedin will “soon have a new home at Guantanamo Bay detention facility, where they, like Clinton, face military tribunal to answer for heinous crimes committed Against America and it’s (sic) people.” It goes on to claim “U.S. Special Forces operating on Trump’s authority conducted simultaneous ‘nab and grab’ missions to aprehhend (sic) Clinton’s Co-conspirators” on Easter Sunday.

Also included in the Facebook post are two images: a screen grab of an article that puts up the headline “U.S. Special Forces Arrest John Podesta and Huma Abedin” and a photo of Abedin.

Check Your Fact didn’t find any evidence to corroborate the post’s claims. Neither the Department of Defense (DOD) nor the Department of Justice has put out an announcement of Podesta and Abedin being arrested. Had they been apprehended on Easter Sunday, it almost certainly would have been covered by major media outlets.

The notions that the U.S. Special Forces who supposedly made the arrests were “operating on Trump’s authority” and that the two will join Clinton at Guantanamo Bay further add to the post’s dubiousness. Former President Donald Trump ceased being commander-in-chief of the U.S. military when President Joe Biden was sworn in on Inauguration Day. Check Your Fact previously debunked a viral claim that Clinton had been arrested by Navy SEALs and would be sent to the Guantanamo Bay detention center.

When asked about the Facebook post’s claims, a DOD spokesperson confirmed to Check Your Fact via email: “The arrest mentioned did not happen.” (RELATED: Was Barack Obama Arrested For Espionage?)

The allegations about Podesta and Abedin being arrested by U.S. Special Forces appear to stem from an April 4 article posted by Real Raw News, a website that has published misinformation in the past. In February, AFP Fact Check debunked a Real Raw News article that falsely claimed to show photos of people who had suffered severe side effects after taking Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. Real Raw News also alleged the Marine Corps had refused a request by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for troops to help with Inauguration Day security, a claim Check Your Fact found to be false.