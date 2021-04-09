FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Sign An Executive Order Granting E-Visas To 25,000 Nigerian Citizens In Specific Professions?

An image shared on Facebook claims President Joe Biden signed an executive order granting E-visas to 25,000 Nigerian citizens in specific professions.

Biden has not signed the executive order described in the image. The press release is fabricated.

E-visas are designated for “treaty traders, treaty investors, and certain nonimmigrant employees of such people (and their spouses and children) who come to the U.S. under a treaty of commerce and navigation between the U.S. and their country of nationality,” according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The image circulating online purports to show a Feb. 9 USCIS press release regarding E-visas for certain Nigerian citizens.

The supposed press release alleges Biden “has signed an Executive Order that interested citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who measure in some special professions are eligible for American Worker E-Visa and Residence Permit.” It lists “health workers,” “engineers,” “marine workers,” “civil servants,” “business administrators,” “accountants,” “lecturers” and “those with special skills” as eligible if they are between 35 and 55 years of age. The purported application deadline is April 30.

However, Biden has not signed an executive order granting E-visas to 25,000 Nigerians in those professions. The Federal Register has not published an executive order containing such a measure as of April 9, nor has the White House released one to that effect on its website.

The alleged USCIS press release is fabricated. It cannot be found on the agency’s website or on its verified Twitter account. In a March 25 tweet, the U.S. Mission Nigeria said a similar fake press release was the “same old scam, but in fresh packaging.”

Fraud Alert! Scammers and fraudsters are circulating a fake “press release” claiming to offer a new type of work visa to Nigerian citizens aged 40-55. It’s the same old scam, but in fresh packaging – don’t become a victim! — U.S. Mission Nigeria (@USinNigeria) March 25, 2021

If you have questions about whether visa information is legitimate, please refer only to official sources: https://t.co/UrlmAaIYJP, https://t.co/GD3pd7k0ZY, and https://t.co/K7rIrNsz6S. pic.twitter.com/fg8RT7yP5S — U.S. Mission Nigeria (@USinNigeria) March 25, 2021

“Fraud Alert!” the U.S. Mission Nigeria tweeted. “Scammers and fraudsters are circulating a fake ‘press release’ claiming to offer a new type of work visa to Nigerian citizens aged 40-55. It’s the same old scam, but in fresh packaging – don’t become a victim!”

Check Your Fact previously corrected a false claim that former President Donald Trump had made citizens of Kenya in particular professions eligible for permanent E-visas via executive order. (RELATED: Did Joe Biden Sign 52 Executive Orders In One Week?)

On his first day in office, Biden reversed Trump administration measures that had “suspended entry into the United States of certain nationals, based on visa type, from Burma, Eritrea, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Libya, Nigeria, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Venezuela, and Yemen,” according to U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs.