FACT CHECK: Was Joe Biden Denied Entry To The Pentagon On April 16?

A post shared on Facebook claims President Joe Biden was denied entry to the Pentagon on April 16.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Biden was prohibited from entering the Pentagon on April 16. The claim stems from a publication that has previously published false claims.

Fact Check:

The Facebook post links to an April 17 article on Real Raw News bearing the headline, “Biden Denied Entry to Pentagon,” which cited an alleged “administration source speaking under condition of anonymity” as saying the Pentagon Police stopped Biden from entering the building the previous day. The Facebook post and article further claim Pentagon police drew their weapons after Biden supposedly became “belligerent.”

Contrary to the claim, there is no evidence that Biden was stopped from entering the Pentagon on April 16 by Pentagon police. Neither the Department of Defense nor the White House put out a statement addressing such an incident, which would almost certainly warrant one. Had weapons been drawn on the president after he was told he couldn’t enter the Pentagon, major media outlets certainly would have reported on it, yet none have.

“I can assure you that this NOT accurate,” a Department of Defense public affairs operations duty officer told Check Your Fact in an email. (RELATED: Did Joe Biden Say Veterans ‘Get Enough Handouts’?)

Biden’s public April 16 schedule, available on Factba.se, does not mention a visit to the Pentagon, further adding to the claim’s dubiousness. His first visit to the Pentagon as president took place in early February, according to The Associated Press.

Real Raw News has previously published false claims, including one stating the Marine Corps refused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s request for 5,000 troops at Biden’s inauguration, which Check Your Fact debunked in January. Check Your Fact also debunked in March a false claim stemming from Real Raw News that Navy SEALs arrested former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for treason.