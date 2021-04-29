FACT CHECK: No, Hillary Clinton Was Not Hanged At Guantanamo Bay

A post shared on Facebook claims former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was hanged at the Guantanamo Bay detention center.

Verdict: False

Clinton was not hanged in Guantanamo Bay. The claim stems from an article published by a website that has previously published misinformation.

Fact Check:

The U.S. operates a naval base and detention center in Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, and the detention center has held over 700 prisoners since it opened in 2002, CNN reported. Now, an April 27 post on Facebook claims, “Hillary Rodham Clinton-Churchill has been hanged at Gitmo.”

Clinton, however, has not been hanged in Guantanamo Bay. If the former secretary of state was killed, it would have made international headlines, yet no major media outlets have reported on it.

Additionally, Clinton has posted on her Twitter and Facebook accounts since the Facebook post was published on April 27. A new episode of Clinton’s podcast, You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton, was also published that day.

The claim appears to stem from an April 26 article published by Real Raw News bearing the headline, “Hillary Clinton Hanged at GITMO.” Real Raw News appears to have added a disclaimer to its “About Us” page between April 19 and April 23 that states, “Information on this website is for informational and educational purposes. Segments of this website may contain humor, parody, or satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice on legal counsel.”

While Real Raw News now disclaims parts of its website may contain “humor, parody, or satire,” Facebook users have shared the claim about Clinton being hanged as if it were true. (RELATED: Did Hillary Clinton Send This 2011 Email To Barack Obama Discussing ‘The Pizza Arrangement’?)

Real Raw News has previously published misinformation, including falsely claiming Navy SEALs arrested Hillary Clinton. Check Your Fact debunked that baseless claim in March.